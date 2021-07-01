Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking TWISTS to expect in Top TV shows today

Just like every day, we are here with all the interesting twists one can expect in television's top shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and Imlie. Take a look at what major twists will take place in these shows today leaving us surprised. Also Read - Here's how Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly chills after a hectic day of shoot – view pic

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a shocking twist with the entry of Pakhi'ss real mother-in-law, Mansi. Mansi is very fond of Sayi as she is Virat's wife. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that the Chavans prepare to attend Sayi's dance function in her college. Mansi will ask Pakhi to join in but she will refuse. Mansi will get angry and order Pakhi to attend the event and encourage Sayi. The Chavans will ask Mansi not to force Pakhi but she will make Pakhi attend Sayi's event.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show is currently focussing on Sirat rejecting her feelings for Kartik and prioritising Ranveer. She doubts herself and thinks that she is not of a good character because when she was in love with Ranveer, she got engaged to Kartik, and when she married Ranveer, she realised her feelings for Kartik. Sirat talks to Mauri about it who tells her she is just stuck in a bad phase. Mauri consoles her and asks her to not doubt her character even for a second. Meanwhile, Narendranth threatens Sirat that he will kill her if she breaks Ranveer's heart. On the other side, Kartik is feeling restless because he is unable to understand what is going in Sirat's mind. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Kartik and the Goenkas plan on celebrating Manish and Swarna's anniversary. Kairav asks Kartik to call Sirat and ask her to come over. But when he calls her, Narendranth was with Sirat and he picks up the call and asks her to talk to him.

Anupamaa

Kinjal is being manipulated by Kavya and hence she speaks rudely to Anupamaa and the Shahs. Kavya has plans to divide the Shah family and then rule them. Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he doesn't want their home to break like this again and asks her to fix everything including her relationship with Kinjal because Kavya doesn't listen to him. Kavya sees all this and taunts them that her husband and his ex-wife are always found talking to each other. Anupamaa later warns her to not try to create differences between her family otherwise the consequences will be bad. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kinjal apologises to Anupamaa. But a new problem finds its way in the Shah family.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeeer Mahajani starrer Imlie will see a huge drama in the show. Imlie and Aditya’s love life is finally getting on track. Their marital relationship is also accepted by Nishant and Pallavi. But the happiness does not last long, with the entry of Anu in the Tripathi house. Anu and Meethi have a major verbal fight and Anu reveals that the real father of Imlie was Dev Chaturvedi. The news hits her badly and she is shocked to realize that Meethi had lied to her on Satyakam being her real father.

Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, we will see that after Karan returns home, Kareena decides to get Kritika and Prithvi married within three days. At the same time, Rakhi proposes to organise Sherlyn’s baby shower before that. While everyone prepares for these happy events, Preeta and Srishty get to know for Sherlyn's baby's real father. They come to know that the baby is Pritvi's and not Rishabh's. Sherlyn scolds Prithvi for telling Preeta that he will help her in exposing the former. Prithvi tries to pacify Sherlyn by saying that he loves her more than Preeta and Kritika. Outside the room, Srishti and Preeta are more than shocked to hear this.