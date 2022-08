Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap of 5 years. Ayesha Singh aka Sai moved out of Chavan Niwas and is living all by herself with her daughter Savi. On the other hand, Vinayak is back with Virat in the Chavan Niwas. Until now in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai and Savi and Virat and Vinayak's stories. In the latest episode, we saw Virat saving Savi from the goons of MLA Gulabrao. After shooting with Neil Bhatt aka Virat, Aria Sakaria aka Savi posted a picture with him. Trolls have filled comments with hate for Virat. Also Read - Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma: 9 TV vamps that fans love the most

Aria posts a picture with Neil Bhatt

Talking about the latest twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai gets threatened by MLA Gulab Rao. He got Savi kidnapped and Virat had come to her rescue. Neil Bhatt and Aria Sakaria had some cutesy moments together and fans love Savi and Virat's scenes in the show. Aria shared a picture with Neil, a BTS from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt is seen giving a piggyback ride to Savi after saving her from goons. Aria captioned the post saying, "Virat Ki Savi." It's an adorable post. Check it out here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Raju Srivastava regains consciousness, The Kapil Sharma Show new cast, details of Sonali Phogat's autopsy report and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aria sakaria (@aria_sakaria)

Trolls drop hate comments for Neil Bhatt aka Virat

On Aria's post, some fans of the show who hate Virat and Neil Bhatt have dropped hate comments against the actor. It's sad because the picture is very cute and lovely. Aria is a little girl who is enjoying shooting with the cast members. Netizens asked Aria aka Savi to not post pictures with Neil Bhatt and said that she should address herself as Ayesha Singh aka Sai's Savi and nothing else. Check out the comments here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Anupamaa and other shows that featured unbearable tragedies, leaps and more as plot twists for TRPs

Advertisement

Social Media has become such a toxic place. People hate actors for the character too. It's just a TV show. Meanwhile, the Chavans and Pakhi will make their reentry from tonight in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Pakhi has turned positive. It will be interesting to see how the show does from here.