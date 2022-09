Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to grab viewer's attention with its plot and storyline. Recently, we informed you that TV actress Mitaali Nag quit , Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's show on being unaware of the nine-year time leap that took place in the show. The actress was expected to play the mother of a grown-up daughter. The makers have roped in Yesha Harsora to play the role of a grown up daughter Haarini. The newbie Yesha who is a 19-year-old actress was quoted by TimesofIndia TV saying that she has been into acting for four-five years. She has been featured in a few episodes and did a couple of TVCs. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's fans get into war over THIS Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 scene [Find Out]

Yesha even said that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is her first full-fledged show and she is fortunate to become a part of this family. Yesha even spoke about her character Haarini and said that she will essay the role of a spoilt brat who does not care much about her family and their values. The actress is prepping for her role and says that she is a bit nervous and she is facing the camera after a break to concentrate on her studies. Right now the actress is watching the episodes of the show to fit in with the existing cast.

Yesha who is currently pursuing the final year in BBA in banking and insurance says that she will be able to strike a balance in her studies along with the shoot. She will carry books on the sets and will prepare for her exams.