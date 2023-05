Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is headed for a leap. The show will move ahead by 20 years. The current cast of Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora will make a move. The story has been exhausted. As we know, it was a remake of the Bengali show Kusum Dola. From the forced marriage to obsessive love and troubles around family and kids, the makers have shown everything. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has had one of the most consistent runs on Indian TV in term of TRPs. Fans fell in love with SaiRat and GHKPM captured Twitter with hundreds of comments on Ayesha Singh and everyone. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif gave an over possessive girlfriend vibe to Salman Khan; here's how he reacted [Watch video]

Well, here is some exclusive news. The makers have begun casting for the new season. They are looking at a cast, which is a combination of fresh and known faces. The new story line will be different one. An insider told us that the new season might start earlier than expected. Also, there are no plans to repeat anyone from the main lead in a new role in the post-leap era. The entire team is very pleased with the success of the show in two and a half years. "We will choose actors as per the characters. This season has been a huge success and we are hopeful of better things," said the source. Also Read - Aditya Singh Rajput sustained internal head injuries; post mortem to determine the exact cause of death

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made news for a number of things. The most prominent one was the marriage of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The couple dropped a bomb with their engagement news. It seems no one knew that something was going on between them. Later, there was intense speculation on whether Ayesha Singh was friends with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma or not. Fans will not forget how badly Aishwarya Sharma has been trolled for the role of Pakhi. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Throwback pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Devdas screening in 2022 resurface; we cannot take our eyes off from the lead pair