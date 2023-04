Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt have been enjoying a huge fan following as Sai and Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The popular TV show also stars Aishwarya Sharma and recently, Harshad Arora entered the show as Dr Satya. And now, some of the fans are looking forward to the new twists in the show. Currently, we are seeing that Virat has gone berserk as Sai has rejected his proposal. Sai doesn't want to break Virat's new family and house and hence makes it clear to him that she doesn't want anything to do with him. However, Virat is not in the mood to listen or comprehend. And hence, Sai decides to escape Chavan Nivas on her own. Also Read - Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Pakhi loses her cool hearing Virat's plan to divorce; will Sai marry Dr Satya at the soonest

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai escapes Chavan Nivas with Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It is always grabbing a place in the top 2. However, this time around the Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has slipped down a position. It is now placed 3rd as a result of the TRPs dropping evermore. Well, as per the ongoing track, Virat has locked Sai and Savi in the room. He is ready to go to any extent to keep Sai and Savi with him. He doesn't want to part ways with them both. And hence, he locks them up. However, Sai will escape with Sai with the help of bedsheets. Virat is determined to get back Sai and Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Will Neil Bhatt aka Virat go into self-destructive mode just like Anuj from Anupamaa after Sai rejects his proposal? VOTE NOW

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai to take refuge at Satya's place?

In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see Sai calling DIG and asking for his help to stop Virat from trying to find her. Sai tells that she is residing in some place which Virat has no clue about. And now, fans believe that Sai will take refuge at Satya's (Harshad Arora) house. Well, it also seems plausible because the future track tells that Sai and Satya will marry, leaving Virat heartbroken. The new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was released a couple of days ago. In it, we saw Satya and Sai getting married. However, the promo has been out for a while and fans are eager to see the story move forward. They have been looking forward to seeing Sai getting married to Satya and the upcoming twist. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists: Sai leave Chavan Niwas; Will she ever forget Virat and give her life a second chance?

By the time .. Virat locates sai Savi .. Sai will be sai Satya Adhikari!!! Mark my words ?❤️( going by the promo, that’s what will happen ) and I’m pretty sure sai has sought Satya s help after she left CN #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Nikita Kulkarni (@K8121011Nikita) April 15, 2023

And in the promo also .. Virat rushed to a mandir and then witness sai married to Satya .. I think makers are building it all up to this moment . And mandir ka kuch shoot bhi ho raha h na .. toh aisa hi kuch hoga dekh lena #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Nikita Kulkarni (@K8121011Nikita) April 15, 2023

Man when will Sai and Satya get married. Can they please hurry it up. Virat's behavior is freaking me out and is beyond scary. ?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Jenna?✨ (@Meera125678) April 15, 2023

Can they just end Virat's misery & pain by getting Sai Satya married soon..honestly it's just tiring & sad to see him trying to keep his family together while some mock him & Sai not giving a fuck about him or their family for Pakhi. Let him face reality #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) April 15, 2023

Feeling excited & energetic for #SaiYa wedding! Peeps, be ready to reply to more delusional, long threads, sai CA, satya CA & ? victimization from certain pankas! If sai escaping from CN triggered them this much, imagine how the wedding day would be ?. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ukerfOK5ow — anne ? (@BTS_buttertan) April 15, 2023

Also where is sai at ? It’s not her home . She s somewhere else .. bro why I do I feel like she seemed Satya s help .. show Harshad yaa what the hell #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Nikita Kulkarni (@K8121011Nikita) April 15, 2023

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.