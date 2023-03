Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans saw the entry of Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) on the show. They met on the road. It seems in the coming days he will be treating the wife of the police commissioner who has suffered a heart attack. The two have already met. Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) says that she has seen Sai's horoscope. She says that she will meet a new man in her life. In the coming days, we will see how Sai and Satya come closer. Harshad Arora is back on TV after a long time. He was supposed to do a show for Sony SAB but things did not work out as expected. Also Read - Harshad Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jay Bhanushali in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum and other TV hunks gearing up for big comebacks

Fans had been begging for a new lead since a long time. In fact, some were so upset that they wanted Jagtap (Siddharth Bodke) to end up marrying Sai in the coming days. Take a look at the tweets....

Now, I can say The most awaited char has entered in #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin and how??

That Bgm, his voice, the walk every thing was too good??? Sai humesha Sach ka Saath deti Hai aab Sach (Dr Satya Adhikari) Ayaa hain Sai ka Saath deney??#AyeshaSingh #HarshadArora pic.twitter.com/Y0IBOUmBCr — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) March 14, 2023

SaiYa dreams hope tomorrow we hv more #SaiYa scenes #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Nyra (@nahaknyra13) March 14, 2023

Goodnight #SaiYa Vanku #DrSatya ka aur #DrSai ka mast bike ki sawaari de de?. Ek ek demand karte hai,waisey list toh bahut lambi hai....but abhi itna de de. Ab so jao kal SaiYa ka Tashaan Jo dekhna hai?#AyeshaSingh#HarshadArora#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/BpQz1BzKjb — Technicallycorrect (@Technicallycor4) March 14, 2023

They should show #SaiJoshi moving on from toxic relationship like #anupama ,#imlie & now#Akshara they all set a benchmark age & kids don’t make them 2 stay in the toxic relationship.If they show #SaiJoshi single mom I‘lol root for her & watch #ghkkpm & if they show #SaiYa I am ? — Aishwarya (@aishwar53416699) March 14, 2023

We can see that fans are on cloud nine. Let us see how the love story pans out. Will Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) be end game on the show?