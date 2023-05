Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar is one of the most popular shows. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma have received immense name and fame thanks to the show. New entry Harshad Arora as Satya also managed to hit the right chords of audiences' hearts. But here comes the sad news! Like many other TV shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also going to go through a leap. As per the latest updates, the show is going to witness a leap of 20 years and the lead stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora are going to quit. As the reports went viral, Ayesha Singh started trending on Twitter. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma goes all cute in short skirt and two pontails; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt has the BESTEST reaction [VIEW PICS]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai's fans are highly upset

Ayesha Singh essays the role of Sai Joshi in the show. Fans showered love on Ayesha Singh and mentioned that they will miss her on screen. Many fans even slammed the makers of the show stating that she deserved much better. Ayesha's fans stated that the writers are ruining the core of Sai's character. Overwhelmed by the tweets and messages, Ayesha Singh shared screenshots of some on her Insta stories. She shared that she is blessed and grateful for all the love that she is getting.

Ayehsu story ?? she always appreciated her fans love ? gonna miss you Saijoshi so much ? this story and song made me emotional ?? We Love You So Much Miss Singh!!! #AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #AyeshaLivesSai #AyeshaAdmirers #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/f5FWq491MD — #Bidaai ??? 4M ❤️ (@sairatxmimo) May 21, 2023

Sai Joshi, as a character, will always be special to me. Initial Sai's charm, spark, and feistiness are unparalleled. She never got justice in this show. Never had prolonged periods of happiness. I'll forever be salty about that. We love you, Sai! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Majnu Bhai (@Johnlock_221B_) May 21, 2023

Many of Ayesha Singh's fans are also upset as they will not be able to see Sai and Satya's story progressing futher. The rivalry between and in the show has also got everyone's attention. As per the latest storyline, it appears that Satya has started developing feelings for Sai, but with this sudden news of leap, fans are wondering what will happen to their track. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.