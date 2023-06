Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a top tv show in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the lead with many others. Aishwarya Sharma was also a part of the show but quit it recently. Since the last couple of weeks, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh have been grabbing headlines for their tiff. The two actresses also unfollowed each other on the gram which only added fuel to the fire. And now, their co-star Sheetal Maulik has opened up on Ayesha and Aishwarya's 'tiff'. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma of Maddam Sir fame to play the female lead post leap? Here's what we know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress reacts to Aishwarya Sharma-Ayesha Singh's 'fight'

Popular TV show stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been grabbing headlines in entertainment news for various reasons. Ayesha and Aishwarya's alleged catfight on the sets has been the most discussed topic. Be it online amongst fans or in news reports. After Kishori Shahane, Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali Kaku has now opened up on their alleged 'fights' on the sets. Sheetal Maulik is friends with Aishwarya Sharma and is also very close to Ayesha. The actress is clueless about the reports of the tiff between her co-stars. She calls them both wonderful actors and beautiful human beings while adding that there is no fight between them. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai expresses her feelings to Virat; will Satya sacrifice his love for SaiRat?

Sheetal shares that after the fire incident, Ayesha Singh would shoot at a different place as her story was taking place differently. They would not meet quite often and when you don't meet or talk that often with a person, one cannot come close. Sheetal Maulik shares that both Ayesha and Aishwarya have different personalities and they never threw any tantrums and have been cordial with each other always. She says the whole thing has been blown out of proportion. Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh, Abrar Qazi-Sargun Kaur Luthra and more actors to leave TOP TV shows soon

Trending Now

Check out videos of Sheetal with Ayesha and Aishwarya here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi Thakkar (@tanvithakker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Sheetal Maulik of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reacts to Ayesha and Aishwarya unfollowing each other

The actress maintains that there's no issue between Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma. She says that if one would watch them on the sets they would not feel this way. Sheetal says that she does not know about the two actresses unfollowing each other and all she knows is that they follow her. Sheetal asks to leave their friendship to them. Sheetal also shares that Ayesha Singh is a very hard-working girl and sometimes, the cast members would not even get to meet or see her, "That doesn’t mean that she doesn’t like me or I don’t like her. These are just rumours, nothing else.," says the actress, reports TellyChakkar.