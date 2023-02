Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: In the show once again, the makers are trying to bring back the chemistry of Ayesha Singh aka Sai and aka Virat chemistry back. In the latest episode after a long time, Sairat fans witnessed their chemistry and are lashing out at the makers to not make them fall into a trap again. We see Virat expressing his emotions for Sai and even Sai is recuperating from the pain that was given by Pakhi and Virat as they take Vinu from her and leave her mentally shattered, while Virat who is showing his love for Sai, does that mean he will leave and start a new journey with Sai, Savi and Vinu and if that is not happening the Sairat fans doesn't want to be played. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming twists: Sai-Virat to go on a date on Valentine's day; Pakhi threatening suicide and more

The trust, the heart eyes..the small genuine smile on their faces..the softness on Virat's face seeing Sai smiling..the old teasing Virat..old Sairat OST telling Virat's condition.. these things came back today to us. love that for me ?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/WYPsLNFRYe — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) February 15, 2023

In other shows after leap makers emphasis a lot on showing the father’s pain of missing the birth of his child,a husband’s desire to be with his wife during her most vulnerable time. In yrkkh the FB sequence of Kairav’s birth was so beautiful#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin https://t.co/U78I3Kgy1I — SSingh (@SSingh808717) February 16, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh snakelekha has successfully raised a spoilt brat manipulative child just like hers.This is what V deserves for choosing this lustylekha over S and snatching vinu from S to give to this vile woman. Ab V has to jhelo a spoilt brat of a child — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) February 16, 2023

Sai's fans are slamming the makers for making Vinu against Sai and letting him become another Pakhi in the show. Will the leap show Vinu hates his mother Sai? Will Savi ever know Vinu is her real brother? The leap is going to definitely leave the audience hooked and how.