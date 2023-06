Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans will miss Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) immensely. The two gave us an iconic jodi with SaiRat. Ayesha Singh who was seen in supporting roles on TV shows has become one of the most popular actress. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has enjoyed a run as a TRP topper for a long time. There was a very funny rumour doing the rounds on social media yesterday. Some handles on Twitter reported that Star Plus has made Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt sign a contract that they cannot work together for the next five years. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt to NOT work with each other for the next five years? Here's what we know

Needless to say, the report was very shocking. Some fans said that it was to preserve the legacy of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Others felt it was to make sure that other channels did not get TRPs by signing up the iconic duo. Many even said it was done to prevent Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh to come together for Bigg Boss 17 if they were approached for the same. We spoke to Ayesha Singh who told us, "This is totally false. I do not know who made up such rumours." Now, that she has clarified on the same, fans can have some hope for a reunion.

Ayesha Singh has said that she will miss Sai Joshi a lot. The actress played the role of the orphaned daughter of a cop who finds shelter in the home of a top-ranked IPS officer Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). He marries her sacrificing his love to keep a promise to his mentor, the late father of Sai. The love triangle involving Sai, Virat and Pakhi (Patralekha) keep audiences on their toes. The cute moments, intense chemistry and loads of drama made it a must watch show in Indian households. Ayesha Singh also picked up a number of awards for her heartfelt performance.

Now, a new cast is coming on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We have Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh. Fans always trolled the makers for sidelining Ayesha Singh especially after the marriage of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The other actress faced vitriolic trolling on a daily basis. But the show's success was because of the three who did a tremendous job with a great supporting cast.