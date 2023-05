Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most famous TV shows in the history of daily soaps. It stars Ayesha Singh as Sai, Neil Bhatt as Virat and Harshad Arora as Satya. Aishwarya Sharma was also a part of the show and she played the role of Pakhi, however, she recently marked her exit and entered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Latest, reports had it that Ayesha, Neil and Harshad too are going to mark their exit from the show as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take a leap of 20 years. While it was all rumours till now, Ayesha Singh has confirmed the news! Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Bhavani unveils the sad truth of Amba and Ninad's past

Ayesha Singh confirms exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

To TellyChakkar, Ayesha Singh confirmed the news about her exit. There were rumours suggesting that the cast of the show had a problem with playing aged characters on screen. Whispers were also being heard that the cast asked for hike in fees and that did not happen. But Ayesha Singh has rubbished all the rumours and said that they are exiting the show as the story has to move on. She was quoted saying, "Not at all. The story had to move forward and that’s all. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh trends amidst reports of exit from show post leap; fans slam makers saying, 'We are not ready to say goodbye'

Well, ever since the news of Ayesha Singh's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has hit headlines, her fans have been expressing sadness and disappointment on social media. 'We love Sai Joshi' is trending on Twitter with full power as fans are sharing how they are going to miss her character on the screen. Some even wrote that nobody could have played Sai better than Ayesha Singh. and fans are also upset. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma goes all cute in short skirt and two pontails; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt has the BESTEST reaction [VIEW PICS]

Check out fans' tweets about Ayesha Singh below:

Well, post the leap, the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will focus on Saavi and Vinu and their lives as grown ups. Which means new stars will enter the show.