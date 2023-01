Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are always in awe of Ayesha Singh's performances. Over the year, she has become an ace is mastering the emotional scenes. As we know, the Chavan family is devastated as Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma) has suffered a damage to her uterus. This means she can never conceive a child. Sai operates on her and saves her life. At the hospital, Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) slams Sai for losing Vinu. She tells her that because of her they lost a grandchild. Virat tells Bhavani that this is not the time for such arguments. Sai says she knows the pain of losing a child. Virat says Vinu is still alive while leaves her surprised. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and other TV shows with a sparkling ensemble cast [View List]

Vinayak says he loves his mom immensely and asks Sai to make Pakhi well again. On the show, Pakhi has been shown as suicidal on some occasions too. Ayesha Singh fans are applauding the performance and her immense growth as an actor. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Anupamaa, Priya of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more: Meet the most boring characters of Indian TV shows

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh want to give credit to Neil this time as this week he has given brilliant performance &has been consistent in his acting.Saw the old Neil that I used to admire for his talent this week.I think he performs way better with AS than with aish — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 5, 2023

What a brilliant performance by Ayesha..Her expression, voice modulation every thing is excellent.i can't control my tears.She is fabulous actress #AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Chethanaaramanethota (@Chethanaaraman1) January 5, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh AS has now aced emotional scenes. Today conversation with bk was just brilliant. AS has grown x1000 since show started.Her growth as an artist and her journey have been phenomenal to watch She isan inspiration for all aspiring young artists pic.twitter.com/uIx5BBlxmx — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 5, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh what a performance Ayesha ??You truly live the role of sai.The portrayal of a grieving mom who misses her baby every day was brilliantly essayed by AS today. This is why I am still watching this show. She has me hooked due to her brilliance pic.twitter.com/h1nJiilCwh — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 5, 2023

We can see that fans are mighty impressed. There seems to be no sympathy for Patralekha despite what is happening. No one can forget the trauma caused to Sai because of Pakhi's obsession. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Virat and Sai hug emotionally after rescuing Savi and Vinu from kidnappers