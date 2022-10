Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming episode twist: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show took a big leap a couple of weeks ago. Virat and Sai parted ways on a bitter note after which Sai met with an accident but survived. However, she was presumed dead by everyone in the Chavan Nivas. Unknown, Sai was not just alive but had also given birth to a daughter. Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) had a confrontation scene after which Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took another major twist. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya to Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's public fallout: Top TV shows stars who were embroiled in controversies

Entertainment News: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist story

So, the fans of the show who watched Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin online, are in disbelief over the episode. Ayesha Singh aka Sai entered the Chavan Niwas despite not wanting to. Moreover, Neil Bhatt aka Virat's hatred towards Sai and her actions of reprimanding the Chavans for the love of her daughter shocked them to the core. SaiRat fans are disheartened to see Virat's character being butchered day by day. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly goes bindaas and badass in a bathtub with an important message to fans [WATCH]

I m judging every actor agreeing for ths pathetic content!

@neilbhatt4 ask creatives for better ways to bring u n ur wife together on screen then ths ww of crimes. @AyeshaS32956610 Make sure Sai has not forgotten what P n V did during surrogacy. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) October 12, 2022

It’s funny how hypocritical V ? is he saw Sai with Jagtab twice and jumped to his own conclusions yet he hated Sai for months for not believing him blindly in Shruti’s track. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — abisoye ojulari (@Abisoye101f) October 12, 2022

So once again audience is supposed to forget all crimes P did? Like they turned Sh saint from Na*al. Now P did no wrong?? FGS! She almost killed a fetus!! If anything thr should be a trend against @StarPlus for constantly ww criminal women. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) October 12, 2022

Virat is beyond DISGUSTING! No redemption is enough for this crook! #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tingting (@PoohTingting) October 12, 2022

Exactly it makes no sense after hearing how those people spoke about her mom she still insisted on staying. It seems Savi is definitely her father’s daughter for which the Chanvan’s will always come before Sai. No offense to the cutie playing the role #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — abisoye ojulari (@Abisoye101f) October 12, 2022

#AyeshaSingh sai entering CN was not needed at all, just to torture sai n make ppl watch cringe they did it and instead of uplifting V char to show father daughter bond, dey r degrading Savi char n ruining savi-sai bond to show it.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) October 12, 2022

Whats ash gonna do when/if her beloved son says he wants Sai back?!

Now shes so angry & hateful its alil over the top! the amount of disgust she has for Sai

Vs rage is because hes jealous what the hell is this girgits problem?! Y that much hate?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Mon (@mikonmons) October 12, 2022

Now tomorrow there will again be a boring episode. Sai is going to extremely hurt and jealous seeing Virat and Pakhi's dance and their closeness #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin — Krutika Vishwanath (@krutika26051991) October 12, 2022

The writer of this show is sick now they are also making Savi lie for that stupid man. He never stopped Kaku from yelling at Savi in fact that was Pakhi if am not mistaken. Will they ever show him as the wrong party ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — abisoye ojulari (@Abisoye101f) October 12, 2022

In 2dys epi it was nothing except d fact tht S entered in cn ? but I dnt lyk to see S reminisces abt her past in cn.. fr tht useless partnr...?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Lovenus (@LovenusPOV) October 12, 2022

Virat is miffed about Jagtap who is a criminal but he is celebrating anniversary with his criminal wife.He should think how he forgave a criminal &gave her wife status.He doesn’t even confirm whether Sai really allowed Jagtap into her space.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) October 12, 2022

S shd hv said. He wantedly gt P back whn she said she will leave n married her as he wished n that too playing Zinda lassh n makin his fam tell him to marry P so that he can play adrash beta. 1 bird 2 shots #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/GEqNaSlK7e — Desi Gurl Serial Updates (@DesiGurl_SUp) October 12, 2022

In order to make a couple and family great and mahan you guys used a small baby. There was huge and brilliant chance that Sai give a reality check to all this clowns but no how can you do justice to Sai character. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Mani_Kolluri (@ManiKolluri81) October 12, 2022

Tbh I foreseen him.. D day he snatched d baby, I knw it wouldn't stp der. Tbh wn he snt P 2 jail I ws shocked dn he brought hr home. He nvr fails to prove me wrong ..He nly has one sach n that's pariwars sach n in his pariwar his wife n kids doesn't fall #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/VjyBG7lDNL — Desi Gurl Serial Updates (@DesiGurl_SUp) October 12, 2022

Story is not moving an inch, it's just stagnated #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ||KK|| (@tweetlitle) October 12, 2022

Virat-maine apni bhaibke qatil se madad nehi liya Audiance- Haan bhai tumne apne family ke qatil se shaadi kar liya aur khud ko dood ka dhula samajh raha hai. Criminalchaap #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — JaNu (@TVshowsPankhi) October 12, 2022

Virat ; Giving necklace to pakhi to show saii

Zoo log ; arrange the whole party to show saii

......Woowww saii really matters themmm ?bichariiiii pakhii ??.....Ek dha jo pakhi keliye dil se kuch kartha dha voh ab nahi rahaa.....

?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Vibezz♥️??♥️ (@Universe9442) October 12, 2022

It won't go off air coz amar prem kahani dikhanana. They might surpass #yrkkh too if TRP's are good. Now it's upto TRP audience to on the TV or Not.. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Jbsww3wXVo — Desi Gurl Serial Updates (@DesiGurl_SUp) October 12, 2022