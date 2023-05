Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh, aka Sai, seems to regret getting Na to Dr Satya (Harshad Arora), as off late in the latest episodes of the show it is shown that she is still in love with Virat (Neil Bhatt) and often daydreams about him. Sai has kept the fast of Vat Savitri, where she recalls her days with Virat and how they ended up eating at their favourite restaurant, where Satya takes Satya, and later there is a huge tamasha that happens, and Virat breaks her fast, who is fully high on alcohol. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Fahmaan Khan shares casting couch experience, Ayesha Singh reacts to request of reel with Neil Bhatt and more

She not even Uttered a Single Sentence in Defence, She happily Ate that Bite , Sai Is madly in love With Virat , She loves that Abuser , Sai is As Clown as Virat !!! ?

How Could she still Love a Man who Gave her so much of torture ?#SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/U2MXv7TaIB — кяιѕнηα ✨ (@Analyst_Krishna) May 19, 2023

Ghum is done for me. These derogatory dialogues are making Sai look the worst version of Virat.

Why the hell she asked Satya to marry her. End mein dusri aurat hi banna tha toh itna natak kyun???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/2dLBg6y7n1 — Aishwarya (@aishwar53416699) May 17, 2023

They are each other's cartoon network...non stop entertainment.. they have a world of their own in which no one is invited or has access to..no one will ever come close to what they're for each other. They don't need the world..they only need each other #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/7nQmMOkVhr — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) May 19, 2023

Later in the next episode promo, we can see Savi telling Virat that Sai and Satya are going on a honeymoon, and she cannot go with them. After that, Virat calls Sai and fights with her about going on a honeymoon, and she starts giving him explanations. This track is definitely not going down well, and the netizens are strongly lashing out at Sai and calling her a clown. Sai has been this strong, independent character in the show who takes all her decisions with full confidence and abides by them, but this time the story is different, and the makers are showing her vulnerable side, which is disliked by the viewers, and they want the old Sai back, who is fierce and classy. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Sai to embrace Satya wholeheartedly and fulfil Amba's wish of a heir?