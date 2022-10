Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ayesha Singh are thrilled with last night's episode. The two episodes have been a treat for all fans of the actress. There are always complaints that makers do not show enough of Ayesha Singh on the show. But this episode was a real treat. Virat says that Sai is a woman of poor character after Vithal comes to Chavan mansion. He says that she is having a relationship with Jagtap (Siddharth Bhodke) who is responsible for the death of Samrat. Later, we will see that Sai goes and slaps Jagtap. Angrily, Sai tells Virat (Neil Bhatt) that she is angry that she got married to him. She says he has cheap thinking about women, and she expected this from him.

Fans are gaga over Ayesha Singh's performance. They have been sharing the clips on social media. Take a look at the tweets...

#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin Makers trying to divert people from DCP having two wives and he is least bothered about breaking laws — technicalcor (@technicalcor) October 30, 2022

"arey chup! arey mat karo puja humari. please mat karo. humein bas jeene do." THIS IS SUCH A LOOPWORTHY SCENE. SAI WOKE UP AND DECIDED TO END ALL ??? pic.twitter.com/enmaTstxPe — pαlαĸ (@wannabecurious9) October 29, 2022

Introducing the biggest mawali of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin aka Mr.DCP, ?, VC, bhabhirat!! Admi ek naam anekke! Finally shes calling him out and #SaiJoshi he's been harassing, abusing you since lunch kaand days!! Give me courtroom drama of divorce Vanku!#AyeshaSingh bravo? pic.twitter.com/MRSBEKHPNT — Shyreen✨|| Adios Amigos ? (@LiliesReliefShy) October 30, 2022

She was right in every sense and Jag deserves it all as well as Vi? but plz don't turn him back negative to keep Pak as an Angel and well ACP to stupid to function as anything but a chauvinistic fool who is acting like his reel/real wife #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/LBasm1c5vB — Ray (@Skye22938180) October 30, 2022

"Virat se , Virat Ke Parivaar Se Aur Tuzse Mera Koi Rishta Nahi Hai... Are Mujhe Meri Jindagi Me Tum Jaise Mard Chahiye Nahi..." Dr. Sai Joshi ??#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/RHWAoDT84b — ayesha_saijoshi_ (@SangrameKalpana) October 30, 2022

#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi is a natural Oprah she was giving away slaps one for you one for you one for everyone ??? only 2 ppl remain I have always wished got slapped and that Pak and Bhavani I will pray on this one #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Ray (@Skye22938180) October 30, 2022

Waah !!!! What a brilliant episode boss ??

: "Kmm se kmm apni post ka to lihaaj krte ???!!!"

Her dialogue is damn phenomenal like her personality ✨✨

Phenomenal Ayesha #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/NKVS3cVmQK — ᴀʏᴇꜱʜᴀ ᴋɪ ᴋʜᴜꜱʜɪɪɪ...✧ (@khushi27102004) October 30, 2022

The makers of the show have spoken about how they deal with the trolling of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show is giving a tough fight to Anupamaa on the TRP charts.