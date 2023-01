On Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh) is now about to work in a corporate hospital. The story is now focused on how she will try to find out about Vinayak (Vinu). Virat (Neil Bhatt) has told her that he is dead. The road ahead is hard for Sai Joshi. We know that she has zero support from the Chavan family. A scene was shown where Sai is shown having a conversation with her late father. As we know, Kamal Joshi was the mentor of Virat Chavan on the show. The emotional scene has warmed the hearts of fans. They feel they are the best father-daughter duo of the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh to Bigg Boss 16 Fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Meet popular TV celebs' lesser-known siblings [View Pics]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are very upset with how Virat has only given priority to the happiness of Patralekhaa aka Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). In the past, Pakhi made life hell for Sai in so many ways and did not even have to pay for her karma. It is Sai who suffered in silence. But this small scene between Sai and Kamal Joshi has brought a lot of happiness...

Sai & her forever guiding light, Abaa. All it takes his one 'Majhi Aai' to comfort her. Abaa reminded his grown up Dr. Sai to have same faith & confidence which 5 years old kid Sai had. It's always a pleasure to watch these 2 in a frame!❤#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/XMzfT7REbf — Prachi ? (@MsMostlyLame) January 10, 2023

"Ja mere nathi ko dhund ke laa tere ABBA ke liye"? tu ek police wali ki beti hai aur ek police wale ki biwi, sai:biwi thi ,Iska jawab tujhe jaldi hi mil jayega and her promise she won't loose her strength never hope she maintained this #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/lzXqIWtOLF — sneha ?? (@SneharoyYadav1) January 10, 2023

If you think about it, it's empowering this way cuz Abba is actually her own psyche; She is able to find the strength and the solution within herself, she just doesn't realise it enough to visualize her ownself saying it to her. Strength is within ❤️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/xGLYr8x9vI — ?????? (@Scienceis_life1) January 10, 2023

This scene apart from action sequence is the highlight of the episode ABBA'S words always gives her strength I hope after getting false news of her son death also she won't leave her strength and belief #AyeshaSingh #saijoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/gZXmQuLFRp — sneha ?? (@SneharoyYadav1) January 10, 2023

Let us see what happens after Sai finds out that Vinayak is her real son. Will she wage a full war against the Chavan's? Also, fans want to know if Jagtap and Sai end up together.