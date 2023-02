In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai files a complaint against Pakhi for kidnapping Vinayak. On the other hand, Virat rushes to the hotel and makes Pakhi understand the problem. Later, Sai files a case for Vinu's custody, but the lawyer refuses to do so as he says that during the time of adoption, both Virat and Pakhi were not aware that Vinu was Sai's son. Well, the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will surely witness high-voltage drama and makers are leaving no stones unturned in keeping viewers hooked to the TV screens. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma hop on the Tum Tum reel trend; win fans' heart [Watch]

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai will keep on finding various ways to get Vinayak's custody. She will try to prove that Oakhi is mentally unstable in front of everyone. Sai files a case for Vinayak's custody and Virat tries to convince her to let Vinu stay with Pakhi. But, Sai does not want to listen to Virat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi dons traditional nath; drops some beautiful pics from outdoor shoot [View Pics]

Sai claims that Pakhi is unstable and Vinu is not safe with her. Virat will once again try to defend Pakhi. If reports are to be believed then Sai will be losing Vinayak's custody. The court will give out the verdict in Pakhi and Virat's favour as they have legally adopted Vinayak. Sai will get heartbroken and will tell Virat that she wants to let Vinayak know the truth that she is his real mother. On the other hand, Sai will try to have an intense conversation with Vinayak and will reveal the truth in front of her son Vinayak. But, unfortunately, Vinayak will choose Pakhi over Sai and the latter will get devastated. What will happen next? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt to Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna: A look at male lead TV actors with highest Instagram followers

Meanwhile, fans of Ayesha Singh aka Sai slam Virat and Pakhi for snatching Vinayak from his real mother. Virat was seen crying when he is alone and also apologizes for snatching Vinayak from Sai. Netizens slam the makers for trying to whitewash his image. One user wrote, 'Vinu choosing P was expected but how can they show Sai loosing the custody?

As usual after very track Sai loses, VP wins, good going Vanku evil wins again

Anyway as a mother Sai has fought & lost, now she should back out, conc on Savi', while anohter commented saying, 'Meet the two greatest delusionlist one side that man after uttering so much toxic expect s to message him personally ? so called jadugarni mention herself as rani ma and s won't love her baby that's why lost him ? both the clowns are out if the world'.

Finally the legal notice to the house of criminals the custody notice look at the face of criminals they all know they're doing the wrong legally and morally both knows the criminal lady is unstable what not she did yet they'll protect her #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ePkEPwAo2b — sneha ?? (@SneharoyYadav1) February 2, 2023

Patralekha is mentally ill and needs treatment. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin cannot create char with classic mental health symptoms

-Obsession with Virat & now Vinu

-Attempted self-harm

-Taking away Vinu's right to social & intellectual development & not address them medically — Rayna Dee (@DeeRayna) February 2, 2023

Virat stans calls sai hypocrite and stuff. One simple question this woman was running away with his licensed revolver kidnapping his son out of India still he is chatting with her so freely Sai ko to fake charges mae arrest kr dia tha #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ||Aparajita|| BIDAAI hits 3 M (@aprajita_ayesha) February 2, 2023

Meet the two greatest delusionlist one side that man after uttering so much toxic expect s to message him personally ? so called jadugarni mention herself as rani ma and s won't love her baby that's why lost him ? both the clowns are out if the world #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/U7gb4wTItv — sneha ?? (@SneharoyYadav1) February 2, 2023