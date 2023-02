In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai is trying her level best to reach Vinayak, but Virat stops her. He creates obstacles in her way. Virat and Sai reach the hotel together. He tries to stop Sai from going inside. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show even more interesting by adding high-voltage drama to keep audiences hooked to their daily soap. Well, viewers will see how Virat will once again take Pakhi's side and snatch Vinayak from Sai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – TOP 7 TV shows that went from tasting HIGH to brutal low after upsetting fans

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat tries to convince Pakhi to act maturely as she has been accused of kidnapping Vinu. But, Pakhi points a gun at Virat and says that Vinayak is her son and warns him that if he takes him she will kill herself. Virat tries to snatch the gum from her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Virat wants to move on with Sai, Savi and Vinu; netizens slam the promo calling it ‘clownery’ [View Tweets]

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo video -

On the other hand, Virat betrays Sai once again in front of the entire police force and supports Pakhi. He shouts at Sai and said that Pakhi is married to him and has raised Vinu for several years. Sai gets heartbroken listening to Virat and looks at his face in shock.

Virat even proves that Sai is a liar and says that Pakhi came to the hotel to party with her son. He takes Pakhi and Vinu with him. Sai reaches home and cries her heart out as she thinks about Vinu. Meanwhile, Ayesha Singh aka Sai's fan is praising her acting skills. They are in love with the way Sai has portrayed perfect emotions and won hearts once again with her innocence. One user wrote, 'Sai Savi scene was heart-wrenching. #Ayeshasingh outperforms herself in every single episode. Very few actors have the capability to make you cry with them, she is one of them. Viewers can feel her trauma & pain every single time', while another commented saying, '#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh not sure what Neil was doing screaming on the roads today trying to be sorry. it looked funny.if you want to see real acting of repentance then watch rishta today epi &see how well HC has portrayed a similar situation. That is called acting'

Here's how netziens reacted -

Sai Savi scene was heart wrenching. #Ayeshasingh outperforms herself in every single episode. Very few actors have the capability to make you cry with them, she is one of them. Viewers can feel her trauma & pain every single time#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) February 1, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh not sure what Neil was doing screaming on the roads today trying to be sorry. it looked funny.if you want to see real acting of repentance then watch rishta today epi &see how well HC has portrayed a similar situation. That is called acting — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) February 1, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh Ayesha take a bow.What a spectacular performance youare giving daily.Such intense emotionally charged scenes daily is not a joke &Ayesha nails them daily.savi being so young is absolutely talented as well. S/savi scenes are the absolute best pic.twitter.com/Hfgn15AYZC — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) February 1, 2023

Better I don't even talk about this show as the level of frustration is on peaks and I don't want to waste my time on this pathetic show Nor I am keeping any feeling towards Sai as I know I will be disappointed But Ayesha's acting >>>?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/QO2tf4BNyu — ᴀуᴇꜱʜᴀ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ꜰᴀɴʙᴏу ❤️? || тєαм αуєѕнα ѕιиgн ✨? (@AyeshaSinghFC) January 31, 2023