The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often gets discussed on social media. From the storyline to the stars - netizens have a lot to say about a lot of things. The current track of the show is of Sai and Virat opting for surrogacy and it is none other than Pakhi who has been chosen to carry their child. Of course, there was a lot of drama on the way and a lot of drama will unfold in the coming days. Ayesha Singh plays the role of Sai is going to be a mother in the show. She is young and how does she feel taking up mom's role on screen? Here's what she has to say.

Ayesha Singh's thoughts on playing a mother

In an interview with TOI, Ayesha Singh stated that she has no problem playing a mom as long as the script requires her to do so. She was quoted saying, "This is my first show as a lead actor and I have always been open to enacting any type of role. I may be young but if playing mom is an intrinsic part of the script then I have no problems. I don't feel that actors are typecast anymore. The current track revolves around surrogacy. I don't have any clue as to how it will be taken forward in the future."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

Talking about the show, now the attention has shifted to Pakhi as she has successfully conceived Sai and Virat's baby through surrogacy. Doctors, however, have asked the family to not put stress on Pakhi and hence, Virat's attention has diverted to Pakhi and Sai is not happy with it. And apparently, there is some kind of deal too that will take place between Sai and Pakhi.