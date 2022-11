Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently saw a shocking revelation for Virat. It so happened that Virat learned about Sai deciding to move away from Nagpur for the sake of Vinayak and Savi's future. Virat is adamant to put Savi and Vinayak in the same school while both Sai and Pakhi are hesitant and against Virat's decision. And now, Virat learned that Sai and Pakhi were planning behind his back. He lashed out at Sai and Pakhi simultaneously. And now, Sai has clapped back at Virat in the most savage manner. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sajid Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans furious with Neil Bhatt aka Virat and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai threatens and warns Virat

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai letting out her frustration about Virat and his threat. For the unversed, when Virat (Neil Bhatt) learned about Sai and Pakhi's talk about the former leaving Nagpur with Savi, he had lashed out at Sai. He threatened to take Savi away from her and also about revealing the whole truth about their relationship. Sai, who had come to the cafe at Pakhi's insistence, was furious when he threatened her with her daughter Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Fans call out arrogance of Virat and Chavan family; want Sai to show them their 'damn place'

And now, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai reaching Chavan Nivas. Ayesha Singh aka Sai slams Virat for making threats about taking away Savi. She challenges him to reveal the truth to Savi and also about why he left her for Pakhi. Virat remains silent whereas Sai says that from now on, Virat will only get to meet Savi once. She also threatens the family members saying that they should not misbehave with Savi whenever she visits them or else, Virat won't get any chance to meet her. She also warns Virat from talking to her in a threatening tone as she is no longer his wife. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hunk Harshad Chopda and more: Transformations of popular TV actors

Netizens enjoy Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance in the episode

Ayesha Singh is considered to be the soul of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin by her fans. The actress is always trending in Entertainment News one way or another. And now, those who watched the show online are showering praises on Sai for her performance. Check out the tweets here:

The Dialogues , The Expressions , The BGM !

A Typical Ghum classic Episode is here ?

The Fierceness was Real , the Dialogues are still in my ears ..

A Full Sai Joshi Episode is a Treat to eyes ✨#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/BdRKHciF5G — Krishna_The Analyst (@Analyst_Krishna) November 28, 2022

Yep all the dialogues are on point. Her expression at last on Virat is a final touch. I was waiting for a word criminal when Sai refer Pakhi. But that got missed today. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Psdhavan (@psdhavan2) November 28, 2022

Best thing #SaiJoshi said tonight

"I used to think about your family's happiness, but now I'm going to think about my family's happiness."

I expect that Sai understood that the criminal only thinks about her own interest, and that if she had known that Savi was Virat's daughter, — ???-???.???ღ (@ArtNesbur) November 28, 2022

She was,fabulous today first half in emotional outbrust and in last giving back to her abusers and uff that last walk just hope you stick you it and won't forget all such crap #AyeshaSingh #saijoshi #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin ? pic.twitter.com/KdfLn6Bjyn — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 28, 2022

Aap usse weekend par ek din milenge and apke parivaar ne koi batmeezi ki toh woh bhi gaya and apne parivaar ki bateein apne tak hi rahkna if you want I can go to court also for legal rights #AyeshaSingh #saijoshi Just glad she mentioned all the points #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/SHR9pxxc89 — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 28, 2022

I'M glad she mentioned court also supports a mother over a,father who already married and have a,family and warned him if you again misbehave with me I'll give you answer same as sarak chaap gunda why don't mention that tappad #AyeshaSingh #saijoshi #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin ? pic.twitter.com/C0ywGiPVJB — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 28, 2022

Just loved it #saijoshi now she's clear go and tell the truth to savi why you leave her mother for any third woman but as usual he closes his eyes because he's nothing to say #AyeshaSingh just killed it #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin #TeamAyeshaSingh #Ayeshians ??????????? pic.twitter.com/H0oNfvItWn — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 28, 2022

Love AyeshaSingh performance today..

Love Sai reminded virat that she is no longer his wife, so he has no rights on her.

?

Rest is virat+p: daily fighting & loving eo Gringe, and boring husband - wife dialogue ?#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/MCyIXMFnAH — Aabha (@Eshraga34814038) November 28, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai and Virat keeping their difference aside and helping the police officers who were gravely injured. DIG offers a position to Sai and asks them to work together in a department.