Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It has been going on for about two and a half years. It stars Ayesha Singh in the lead as Sai Joshi with Neil Bhatt as Virat. Harshad Arora entered the show as Dr Satya Adhikari. The show is the debut show of Ayesha Singh in a lead role. She has previously worked in TV shows but in supporting cast. Ayesha Singh, in a recent chat, talked about how her family had the usual reaction to her acting interests and the auditions she gave and more.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh talks about beginning her acting journey in Agra, familial support and more

Ayesha Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the country right now. She is the popular face of one of the most-watched TV shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress reveals that she hails from Agra and that there weren't many opportunities available for an actress. When asked if she was demotivated by the same, Ayesha had the best response. The actress says that it was not as if people would demotivate her intentionally. The actress shares that mostly everyone was just concerned.

Ayesha gave an example of her uncle, aunts and cousins who would express their concerns about her shift from Law to acting, an online entertainment news portal quotes the beauty. Well, Ayesha had her share of struggles. The actress shares that they would be worried about her when even after struggling for a year, she could still have to crack the code. The actress shares that these are all just concerns. Ayesha Singh says that they are all valid and that after a point, even she was worried about the switch from law to acting. Ayesha shares that she gave about 50 and 100 auditions before she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ayesha Singh talks about the love she gets as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh says all that love makes her very nervous as she takes it as a responsibility. The actress shares that while she does it every day, it should be done with the same intensity, love and responsibility. The actress is focussed on conveying her character's emotions and journey alongside entertaining them every single day.