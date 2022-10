Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on TV. But the show has been receiving a lot of hate online because of the ongoing track featuring Sai, Virat and Pakhi. Well, Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi's fans are pretty upset by the troubles that she has to face all the time. However, it was Ayesha herself who came to her fans' rescue today. She shared a very pretty reel video and made the morning better for her fans.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha drops a reel

Ayesha Singh aka Sai's reel video is going viral online right now. Fans are bowled over her beautiful reel video. In the video reel, we see the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress flaunting her charm and beauty in a gorgeous yellow saree. She has put on a female rendition of 's song Kali Kali Zulfon Ke on the reel video. The actress captioned it saying that she is not sure whether it is a shayari or a ghazal but appreciated the lyrics.

Check out Ayesha Singh's latest reel video here:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans link Ayesha aka Sai's reel with ongoing track

Well, the lyrics go like, "zaroorat the hum ya zaroori the tumko, nighahen milkar batado ye humko, haan kisse tumhare, wo wade wafa ke, parson hai tumne haan kitnon ko jaake." Beautiful, no? Ayesha Singh aka Sai is seen roaming around on the sets, flaunting her back and being ever charming. However, one can see a neckpiece around her neck after a long time. Sai was not wearing a mangalsutra for a long time. It can't be confirmed but in the reel video, it does look like Sai's mangalsutra. Anyway, fans have linked the song with the ongoing track on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which has been a big thing in Entertainment News.

For the unversed, Sai wishes to reveal the truth about Savi to Virat. However, after she sees Virat praising Pakhi for being a great mother, she gets hurt. In the upcoming episode, Sai, Pakhi and Virat will reach mela where Raavan Dahan is happening and Savi and Vinayak have come without informing.