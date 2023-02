In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Vinayak refuses to accept Sai as his mother. This leaves Sai heartbroken and mentally disturbed. On the other hand, Virat gets shocked seeing Vinayak's behavior towards Sai. He even calls her a witch and accuses her of taking her away from his mother Pakhi. Savi is seen supporting her mother Sai and helping her overcome the loss. Sai sees the teddy bear and feels it is Vinayak as she starts talking to him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat breaks down and confesses his LOVE for Sai; Kaku overhears him; Will Sairat reunite?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat loses his calm at Pakhi and accuses her of begging in front of Vinayak. But, Pakhi accuses him and says that he is still supporting Sai. She even tells him to stay with Sai and Savi. Sai will be seen as lost in Vinayak and does not even care about her daughter Savi who is hungry. Savi goes to the kitchen to cook food by herself. Suddenly, Virat comes homes and rushes to open the doors and windows. He tells Savi that the next time she is hungry she should inform her father.

Savi tells Virat about Sai's mental state and he gets emotional seeing her. Virat was seen confessing his feelings for Sai and there are reports that he will get married to her. Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in the show seems to be winning millions of hearts with her exceptional performance. Netizens are in love with her and started trending 'unstoppable Ayesha Singh'.

One user wrote, 'Hatts off my girl you're giving back to back bang performances and a lot more is coming. Today you just nailed.Hallucination trauma, caring, witch look and the last one breakdown which made me cry. You were just phenomenal in every mode', while another commented saying, 'Wow ❤️ UNSTOPPABLE AYESHA SINGH'. Anohter user wrote, 'The Most Popular ITV Actress of the Leading National Show of India ! Ayesha Came A Very Long Way ?❤️ UNSTOPPABLE AYESHA SINGH'.

