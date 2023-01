In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Pakhi get into the battle of motherhood for Vinayak. The drama intensifies even more when Sai gets to know that her lost son Vinu is staying with the Chavan family. Pakhi who adopts Vinu gets badly attached to him. She refuses to give Vinu to Sai. Pakhi later decides to take Vinayak and jet off to London. On the other hand, Sai registers a complaint against Pakhi and Virat. She accuses them of kidnapping her son Vinayak. The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are trying their level best to add high-voltage drama in their upcoming episode. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Farah Khan calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'a vamp', Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans troll Neil Bhatt aka Virat and more

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai takes law in her hand and tries to find the whereabouts of Pakhi and her son Vinu. On the other hand, Pakhi reaches Chavan Niwas, but still Vinu is missing. Virat makes Pakhi understand that he will not let Sai take Vinu away from her. Meanwhile, Sai gets to know that Virat himself had hidden Vinu and loses her calm at him. Sai decides to not let Vinu stay with the Chauhan family. Sai gets her lawyers and fight for her son Vinu's custody.

On the other hand, netizens get angry at ACP Virat and Pakhi for playing dirty games with Ayesha Singh aka Sai. One user wrote, 'Look at these shameless, immoral, inhumane, harami , criminals ko....They should die .. Inka redemption bhi ni ho skta...itne gir chuke h y dono.. Kitne aaram s sare kand se bacha k laya aya apni papi ko..', while another commented saying, 'Both Sai & him wanted to find Vinu/P. Only reason he wants to delay Sai & a police force from doing that is to make sure that P is safe & protected. Because for the sake of Vinu, he should've joined hands with Sai to find P/V. Not mislead Police.' Another user wrote, 'GHOR SE DEKIYE INN DO CRIMINAL MIYA BIWI KO, APNE BACCHON KO INSE BACHAKE RAKHIYE INN DONO BACHA CHORON SE. YEH BIWI PSYCHO HAI AUR USKA MIYA POLICE DRESS PEHENKE INKE CRIMES ME SATH DETA HAI'.

BHABHI KE PYAAR MAI ANDHA DEVER ??????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/rezUpe3fKS — Beena Negi (@BeenaNe98150824) January 29, 2023

Vrat is being whitewashed in worst possible way! Writing n execution is so narcissistic. I m holding my breath on Sai- I cant see her like Sh track again. It would be huge insult of women who went through domestic abuse n infidelity.@AyeshaS32956610 #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) January 30, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Both husband and wife are a gang of big thieves please contact us where these people are seen they are biggest baccha chor gang in nagapur A DPT commissioner of Nagpur is also associated with them her criminal virat patra chavan pic.twitter.com/fE9SqCgmrT — SAKSHI !! (@SakshiT14453138) January 29, 2023

? ka character kya se kya krdia makers ne ? Panauti toh suru se hi panauti thi uske character ka kuch bhi krte lekin virat ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/RacMso7xCM — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) January 29, 2023