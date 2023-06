Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top five shows on Indian television. The show starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora is going to now witness a leap of 20 years. The lead star cast is quitting and new members are going to join in. Ayesha Singh as Sai and Neil Bhatt as Virat received immense fandom thanks to the show. Their shippers called them SaiRat as they loved their chemistry. And well, SaiRat fans are heartbroken as they won't get to see their favourite on-screen couple in the show. But well, here comes a piece of sad news. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: SaiRat love story end; will Savi find true love like her mother?

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt to not work together for next five years?

If the reports are anything to go by, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt will not be able to feature in any project together for the next five years. As reported by Gossips TV, the makers of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are getting the two stars to sign a contract that they won't sign any project together for the next five years in order to maintain the legacy of SaiRat. Whether it is true or false, is yet to be known as neither the stars nor the makers of the show have confirmed the report as yet.

Neil Bhatt's wife and actress Aishwarya Sharma was also a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She played the role of Pakhi in the show. She quit the popular show to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. There were rumours doing the rounds of the gossip mills that Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma did not get along much on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And then there were reports of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's friendship going kaput too. There's no detail over what led to the fallout between the leading star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, the stars have maintained staoic silence over these rumours.