Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows. It has stars like Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in leading roles. The trio has attained a great name and fame thanks to the show. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's chemistry has also been the talking point. Fans loved them dearly and termed them SaiRat. Now Harshad Arora has also joined the team. In a recent interview, Ayesha Singh who essays the role of Sai spoke about her equation with her co-stars.

Is there a tiff between Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma?

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Ayesha Singh shared about her bond with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma since they do not post many pictures on social media. So fans wondered if there is any tiff between them. Over this, Ayesha Singh shared that people keep asking about it but whenever they are shooting, they are always apart. These days, Sai and Virat are separated or either they are arguing. Therefore they do not get much time off-screen because they are busy learning lines and prepping for scenes. Ayesha Singh further mentioned that they also have personal lives. The actress said, "Then you have your personal lives too after the shoot to go back to and which is why we are unable to have that kind of interaction but it's all good."

While Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are the centre of attention in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma has quit the show. The actress who plays the role of Pakhi has bid adieu to the show and now will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is among the confirmed contestants along with Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih and many more. Aishwarya Sharma fell in love with Neil Bhatt on the sets of the show and now they are happily married to each other. While Neil will continue to play Virat, Aishwarya has decided to move on from Pakhi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin currently storyline

Talking about the storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, currently, Pakhi has signed the divorce papers and left the Chavan Niwas. Sai has married aka Satya in order to save son Vinu's family from breaking. But eventually, Pakhi has left and Virat is all alone.