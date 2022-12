Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for an interesting twist ahead in the show. The Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has been showcasing a very high-voltage drama right now. The bus in which Sai, Virat and Pakhi were travelling with the kids for a picnic. However, the bus gets into a major accident. Virat saves kids and Sai (Ayesha) while Pakhi (Aishwarya) is still inside the bus. When Pakhi sees Virat helping Sai out and forgetting all about her, she gives up on everything and sits back into the bus which gets into an accident. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt cannot get enough of Burj Khalifa and we cannot blame them [View Pics]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai finds Pakhi

Entertainment News is full of upcoming shocking twists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the upcoming episode of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show, Sai will find Pakhi. However, before that, Bhavani Kaku and the rest of the Chavan family members join Virat, Sai and others. Bhavani Kaku blames Sai for everything after slamming Virat for sidelining Pakhi. Virat does not give up on Pakhi and decides to hunt for her. Sai helps in finding Pakhi. She risks her life when a crocodile tries to nab Pakhi. Virat comes there and saves them both. Later, in the hospital, Bhavani Kaku berates Sai again.

Fans are unhappy with Sai being blamed for everything

Fans are unhappy that Sai has been blamed for everything since the beginning. They have pointed out how Pakhi has been a home wrecker in SaiRat's life but nobody questioned her. Check out the tweets here:

Bhabani and whole gang always patralekha ka ahshan jabki virat ko shadi karna uska aek lauti aim thi jiske liye saree crime kiya bachha tak use kiya ..lekin unlogo ko aek second ke liye kj ka sacrifice apni jaan de kar koi gratitude nehi thi #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Sanaya sen (@Sanayas01120272) December 17, 2022

Story is still there itself.

Blaming sai, praising P

V silent, BK badmouthing Iske aage nai jaane wali.

PS: I saw an episode after few days as story is predictable and there's no need to see it regularly.

PPS: Its gotten boring

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — AK_creates (@Djoshi_art) December 17, 2022

I am so sick and tired of the abuse Sai gets from that family how can she go back to Virat because he comes with them too. There seems to be no happy ending for Sai. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Yellow (@Yellow98923708) December 17, 2022

Vankar is pro in giving fake precap ..

This is all for drama #ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/5foQB46WGP — Nancy1 (@ti49186848) December 17, 2022

Ooh please writers spare us from this story. Just send in new male lead for Sai something interesting. We are tired of the criminal and immoral couple. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/EQWNTGS4lC — Yellow (@Yellow98923708) December 17, 2022

Everything is bad happening just because of sai as per vankar #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Sanaya sen (@Sanayas01120272) December 17, 2022

End this show pakhi and virak will start over their marriage and Sai is all alone being abused and treated badly. Same shit story played for the last 700 episodes but served in a different platter #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Samantha Pugh (@skyisdlimit1910) December 17, 2022

Kaaku ko Dukh h ki ab wo kis Dever Bhabhi ki Dalali karegi...

Itna apni beti ke liye krti to wo pagl nhi hoti ??? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/STIHHZ5ulZ — Beena Negi (@BeenaNe98150824) December 17, 2022

Apni sagi Beti ko pagl krne wali aourt ????? #SaiJoshi ko glt bol rhi h ... #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Yco1QhKcHA — Beena Negi (@BeenaNe98150824) December 17, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin is sai again back to accepting all of chavanies blames & tannas & whitewashing pakhi didi herself ? ? Jst asking so that could skip the epi.. — athira (@athira13A4814) December 17, 2022

Pakhi will never be accepted, actually Pakhi is facing everything she has done to Sai. When she was the third person she intervened Sairat, and now when she is the wife she is unable to tolerate Sairat in one frame #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/GfggBVNsLH — Munirah (@munirah_Iam) December 17, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap

A new precap has been shown on the episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that dropped online. A doctor is seen treating Pakhi but it seems there is going to be bad news. The doctor later comes and says that he couldn't save Pakhi. Well, the fans are not taking the precap seriously. They feel it might be a dream sequence.