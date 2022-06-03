Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh fans upset with their fave being sidelined; storm Twitter in protest [Read Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are known to be a vociferous lot. Yesterday, we saw a trend Ban Armaan From YHC and today it is SHAME ON STAR PLUS. The fans of Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are protesting as she has been left out of promo of an upcoming show by the channel. As it is, the fans have immense views with the track. From demanding a new male lead instead of Neil Bhatt to trolling Aishwarya Sharma, they have often created immense stir on social media. This is not all, this fans are also blaming the channel for past instances like not giving a proper ending to KaiRa from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and all. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites; Akshay Kumar starrer latest victim of piracy
Ayesha Singh who plays Sai Joshi on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The fans are also objecting to some of the hackneyed tracks that the channel is dishing out. In fact, Naagin 6 which is from Colors has also been dragged in. Just take a look...
We can see that fans are pretty upset. In the past, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have reacted to the immense trolling. She also said that people wished that she died due to corona so vile were some of the comments.
