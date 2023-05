Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TOP TV show in the country. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora in the lead alongside Aishwarya Sharma. The show has taken a very drastic yet interesting turn. A couple of weeks ago, Harshad Arora entered the show as Dr Satya Adhikari. He has quickly climbed up the popularity charts. And now, Satya and Sai have tied the knot. Their new journey will begin and fans will get to see more interesting turns in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And a picture is going viral of the Adhikari family. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin joins Rohit Shetty's show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Adhikari clan pose for pictures

All the limelight is on Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora and Neil Bhatt in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin right now with the ongoing twists. Aria Sakaria, who plays Savi in the show, has an official social media handle and shared a couple of pictures online. It is a family picture of all the Adhikari family members including Sai and Savi, now that, Satya and Sai have tied the knot.

The first picture includes Harshad Arora, Priya Ahuja Rajda, Sanyogeeta Bhave, Zubeda Verma and Dipali Kamath alongside Ayesha and Aria. The ladies are the family members of Harshad aka Satya. In the second picture, however, Harshad is missing. It seems he took the camera to click the picture himself. Of late, the story has moved to Satya and his family, since he got married.

Check out the picture of Ayesha, Harshad and other cast members below:

Fans hail Ayesha Singh-Harshad Arora aka Sai and Satya's Adhikaris as a perfect family

There are some fans online who want to see a happy ending for Sai and Satya. They don't want Virat to end with Sai again. Ever since Harshad entered the show, solo stans of Sai have been shipping Satya and Sai. And now, that they are married, they are shipping them harder. After seeing the picture of the whole family, fans have commented on Aria aka Savi's post calling them a perfect family. Check out the comments here:





Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is soon going to quit the show. The makers will bring an end to the actress' track in the show after which the focus will be on Satya, Sai and Virat.