Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars , Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Vikram Singh, , Bharti Patil, Shailesh Datar, Mitali Nag, , , to name a few. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been grabbed the second spot on the TRP charts for weeks now. Fans love the show. The cast and crew members share a very loving bond with each other whatever their on-screen equation may be like. And two of those case members are Ayesha Singh and Kishori Shahane ka Sai and Bhavani Kaku.

Sai and Bhavani Kaku share a very volatile relationship. Bhavani Kaku hates the guts of Sai while Sai is a kinda rebellious young girl. However, off-screen they both share a very warm bond and it can be seen in the pictures and videos that they keep sharing online when free. And that's what they did just a couple of hours ago. Bhavani Kaku and Sai danced together. Yes, Ayesha and Kishori shared a reel video online wherein they grooved to Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re remix. And it's so fun! And the best part is, they didn't even rehearse for the same. Kishori Shahane captioned the reel saying, 'Reel with lovely Ayesha is always exclusive.. no time to practice,direct performance @ayesha.singh19 Thankyou @snehabhawsarofficial for lovely camera movements." Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishori Shahane Vij (@kishorishahane)

Fans are absolutely loving the bond between Sai and Bhavani Kaku off-screen. They may fight all the time on-screen but this is what fans love the most and adore. They thanked Ayesha and Kishori for sharing such a pretty reel early in the morning.

Meanwhile, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we recently saw Sachin Shroff making an entry. He plays Rajeev who was once betrothed to Shivani Bua played by Tanvi Thakkar. He is here to reunite with his long lost love and Sai and Virat are playing cupids with both of them.