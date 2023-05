Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a leap. The show which began with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh had a glorious run of more than two years. But now the old cast is going to bid adieu to the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will take a leap of 20 years. The main actors are going to exit. We are not sure about who all will be retained on the show. As per a handle, the actors will shoot their last on this date. We cannot imagine the emotions of all the fandoms that has invested so much on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh's career has seen a turnaround after this. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Amba gets hospitalized and reveals the truth of Satya's biological dad

As per Gossips TV, the team is going to shoot the last episode on June 15, 2023. The track is now focused on how Sai (Ayesha Singh) takes it upon himself to secure rights for Satya (Harshad Arora) as a member of the Chavan family. He is the illegitimate son of Nagesh Chavan, the late husband of Bhavani (Kishori Shahane). After that, we will see that Bhavani accepts him as part of the family. She recognizes the mistakes made by her husband in the matter. Satya will work towards the reunion of Sai and Virat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh show gears up for leap; here's what insiders say [Exclusive]

Sources told us that the makers are working round the clock to finalise the new cast. They are looking at the mix of old and new actors for the new season. The storyline of Kusum Dola, the original Bengali show has ended. Aishwarya Sharma quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as she had nothing left to do. The lady is now seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolved around a couple Virat and Patralekha where the former has to end up marrying someone else. Patralekha gets married to Samrat his brother into the same home. It was a tale of love, betrayal, infidelity and duty. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya decides to free Sai from the shackles of a compromised relationship?

Fans have trolled Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma immensely. The couple said the emotional investment of fans was very moving.