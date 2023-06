Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began in 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat Chavan, Sai Joshi and Patralekha aka 'Pakhi'. The show quickly climbed the popularity charts and has held into the TOP 5 throughout the story of Sai, Virat and Pakhi. While Aishwarya has already quit the show, Ayesha and Neil are soon going to bid adieu to their characters and the TOP TV show. And they recently revealed what would they take back with themselves from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as souvenirs. Also Read - Aditi Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more: Vote for TOP TV actresses who made an impact with their impressive acting chops in June

Ayesha Singh shares what will she take back from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets as a souvenir

Ayesha Singh would always trend on social media and grab headlines in entertainment news for her character of Sai Joshi and her acting chops on the popular TV show. Ayesha calls Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a beautiful and enchanting journey. She has so many memories from the show that she will cherish and keep locked in her heart forever. Of course, Ayesha is taking all the love from sets and from the audience but something that's closest to her is Sai's doctor's coat, which Virat gifted to Sai. Ayesha is going to take that with her home. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai to CHOSE between Satya-Virat; will it be responsibility over love?

Here's a look at Neil Bhatt's post when Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed 300 episodes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Trending Now

Neil Bhatt reveals what he will take back with him as a souvenir from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha also heaped praises on Sai calling her character a bundle of emotions. Sai has lived every emotion on the show be it being straightforward to being a girl-next-door, a doting wife and even a mother. There's one quality of Sai Joshi that Ayesha would want to imbibe which is of smiling even in tough times. But Ayesha is a prankster and she reveals that she has pranked all her co-stars on set.

When asked Neil Bhatt who plays Virat, the actor says that Virat and his Vardi (uniform) go hand-in-hand. Neil has donned a police uniform for the third time in his career. He feels very proud whenever he wears the Vardi. So, that's what Neil is taking back with him from the sets, ETimes quotes the actor. Neil also emphasised how the uniform has played an important role in moulding Virat's character. He expressed how grateful he is to have received so much love from the audience for Virat.

As per the report, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh will be a part of the new generation.