Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TRP topper TV shows in the country. It's not just one of the most watched TV shows but also has a loyal fanbase online. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as Sai, Virat and Pakhi and the story revolve around the three of them. Over the years, the show had loads of twists that kept the fans hooked to the show. Sai and Virat's bond have been tumultuous but the fans have been shipping them as SaiRat every day. Of late there were rumours about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin going off-air. BollywoodLife reached out to find the truth and bring them to y'all. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans move on from SaiRat? Fall in love with Jagtap's bond with Sai after seeing him repent [View Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin going off-air?

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are always discussed in Entertainment News every day. Not just the twists but the upcoming twists are also guessed by the fans. Recently, there was a buzz about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin going off-air. It was said that November would be the last month and after that, it might shut shop on TV. Well, BollywoodLife reached out to a spokesperson who confirmed that the news is false! The spokesperson of the channel dismissed the rumours saying there's no truth in them and are just baseless. So, rest assured SaiRat and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans, the show is not going off air. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more – Twists in TOP TV shows that will shake up TRP charts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the buzz

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the buzz for various reasons. From the ongoing storyline, the leap, Virat moving on with Pakhi to Jagtap's return and more have kept the show in news. A couple of weeks ago, it was struggling on the TRP charts but bounced back soon. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its position in the top 2. Despite the flak that fandoms throw at actors and makers, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained TRPs. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh's fierce avatar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein wins hearts, Urfi Javed-Chahatt Khanna's fight continues and more