Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is in the news for the latest plot twist and the ongoing track. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Ayesha Singh aka Sai as a mother to Savi. She has moved to Kankauli and lives with Usha Maushi and her daughter Savi. Online, fans have been loving the mother-daughter bond between Sai and Savi. Ayesha Singh recently opened up on playing a mother and the fear of being typecast. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen reunite, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt trolled and more

Ayesha Singh aka Sai shares thoughts of playing mother

Ayesha Singh is quite young and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin happens to be her debut TV show as the lead actress. Ayesha is getting a lot of love and adulation for playing Sai. In the recent twist, Ayesha Singh started playing a mother in the show. She was previously going to be an adoptive mother as Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) became the surrogate. But then, the makers introduced a twist and took a leap of 5 years after which Sai is shown to be a mother to a five-year-old daughter Savi. In her latest interview, Ayesha Singh shared her thoughts about being typecast. Interestingly, Ayesha wasn't skeptical to play a mother at such a young age at all. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt aka Virat TROLLED as he decides to marry Pakhi; netizens disgusted with honeymoon track, call it 'High Level Toxicity'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

The actress shared that as an artist, she feels one should keep moving along the line of the story and the show. She said that whatever twists the makers bring in, they are going to make the story better. With the introductions of kids in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ayesha feels the story is going to just get better. She adds, "s an actor, I feel one should accept such things for the experience of it. You get to live a life and explore that side of your personality that you’re not." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Virat and Pakhi to go on a honeymoon to fulfill Bhavani's wish for a second child

Advertisement

Ayesha's thoughts on being typecast as a mother

Ayesha feels that in today's time nobody can be typecast as there are various mediums to explore. Ayesha feels lucky to be a part of the industry where being typecast has become a thing of the past. She added that she has nieces and nephews with whom she loves to play around and hence, playing a mother to Savi on screen isn't rocket science for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Ayesha Singh Soul of GHKKPM

Fans have been trending 'Ayesha Singh soul of GHKKPM on Twitter for a while now. Netizens are fed up that Sai is constantly suffering due to the Chavans who have now started hating Sai, who is presumed to be dead. Virat (Neil Bhatt) moving on with Pakhi also has angered the fans. Ayesha Singh's fans are very loyal and have been lamenting Sai's trouble for a long time. But their pleas aren't being heard as SaiRat still remains separated.