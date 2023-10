Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a very popular show ever since it began. The show has been giving a tough competition to Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa on the TRP charts since the start. Anupamaa has always been leading the TRP charts but since two weeks, we see Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the top. The new generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began recently but fans still miss the trio of Sai, Virat and Pakhi. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma gave us some amazing episodes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya reacts on their breakup; says, 'I felt betrayed and sometimes suicidal too'

They started off as friends on the show but towards the end, there were reports that Ayesha and Aishwarya do not get along well. Ayesha was paired to Aishwarya’s real life husband, Neil. Fans trolled Aishwarya a lot for being with Neil as they liked Neil-Ayesha’s jodi on-screen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain at war over his comments; actress says 'Har mard aapke jaisa nahi hota' [WATCH]

Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed Ayesha Singh

Aishwarya left the show before Ayesha and Neil. After quitting the show, she also unfollowed Ayesha on Instagram. They both were asked many times about the cold war but nobody opened up about it much. This was a big story in Entertainment News. Now, Ayesha Singh has finally opened up about the cold war. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Wild card contestant Samarth Jurel believes Isha Malviya is at fault; says, 'Usne jhooth bola hai'

Trending Now

Ayesha reacts to the cold war between her and Aishwarya

Ayesha spoke to Siddharth Kannan and said that they are different personalities and couldn't bond well on the sets. She said that she does not know what happened with the unfollow and follow thing on Instagram as she is always in her zone and is not an Instagram person.

She shared that she is not much on Instagram and she is a different person. Ayesha also added that one cannot bond with everyone.

“I'm a different person altogether, hamesha aap har kisi ke saath bond nahi karte ho toh it's just that. You respect your own space, ke yaar theek hai. As long as you're working, aap product acha bana rahe ho, kaam mei koi wo nahi hai, toh you know go ahead, “she added.

Aishwarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 17 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya has never spoken about this cold war ever in her interviews. Aishwarya was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 recently and she emerged as the second runner up.

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Currently, she is in the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband, Neil Bhatt.