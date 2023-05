Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the TOP TV show, will soon take a big leap. And Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt will also leave the show with that. For years, the show has enjoyed immense popularity. They have been best days, like when the show topped the TRP charts and bad days too when the fans would call out makers for the track they did not like. And as Ayesha Singh is all set to move on from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actress has recalled her first day on the sets of the popular TV show. Know what? Ayesha felt like she should not return to the set. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh offered role opposite Arjun Bijlani? Here's what we know

Ayesha Singh recalls her first day on sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

While talking to an entertainment portal, Ayesha Singh was asked if she remembers her first day on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress shares she remembers it very clearly. Ayesha shares that people had second thoughts about her being cast as Sai Joshi in the show. The actress shares that she also felt like not returning to the sets. Ayesha reveals that her friends were very excited about her new journey. She told them that her first day was very bad. Ayesha says that being an actor, one understands when they are going wrong in their work and the reactions of people around her. She knew that people were not liking it but her friends were there to the rescue. They supported her and when she reached the set the next day, it turned out to be very good. She shot with Sanjay Narvekar who played her Aaba (father) in the show. Ayesha says that she shares a very good bond with him.

Check Ayesha Singh's reel video with Harshad Arora and Kishori Shahane here:

Does Ayesha Singh relate to Sai Joshi?

While talking to TellyChakkar, Ayesha was asked if she relates with her on-screen character from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress shares that she relates to Sai when she is chirpy or when she takes a stand for the right thing. Ayesha Singh says she is similar to Sai in that aspect. The actress says that she is a very fun-loving and light-hearted person who finds happiness in small things. Sai, on the other hand, is very Dabang. Sai will involve herself in a matter that does not concern her for doing something right which is very brave but Ayesha is not like that.