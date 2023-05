Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TOP TV show in the country with Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt as the leads as Sai Joshi and Virat Chavan. Aishwarya Sharma recently quit the show. She played Pakhi in it. About two months ago, Harshad Arora entered the show as Dr Satya Adhikari and brought a new twist to the tale. For many months now, there were reports about the cold war between Ayesha and Aishwarya-Neil. But the claims were unfounded. Recently, a fan asked Ayesha Singh to make a reel with Neil Bhatt. Her response is now going viral online. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya is afraid of losing Sai; will he be able to confess his feelings?

Ayesha Singh reacts as a fan asks her to make a reel with Neil Bhatt

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt as Sai and Virat, that is, SaiRat has a huge fanbase. The two of them would set the screens on fire with their chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, but the new twists and turns kept separating Virat and Sai. Recently, Ayesha Singh conducted a live on Instagram. She had been chatting with her fans and answering their questions. One of the fans asked Ayesha to make a reel with Neil. The actress is heard saying, "That is not possible, aur bataiye". Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya realises his love for Sai as her life gets in danger

Watch the video of Ayesha Singh responding to a fan asking her to make a reel with Neil Bhatt here:

Netizens react to Ayesha Singh's response to the fan question

Well, people would often ask Ayesha Singh as to why she doesn't share pics and videos with Neil Bhatt as she used to before. And now, the refusal in a most-straightforward manner has grabbed the attention of the fans. Some have called her savage and some have slammed the actress it seems because Ayesha's fans have come out in her support. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens call Satya the new Pakhi after he gets jealous seeing Sai and Virat care for each other in a tough situation

Wow! She finally said that?! — KITZY (@CantStopTruth2) May 16, 2023

Bro look at the reach ? this was indeed one of the most awaited moment ? — ~saiya ? (@ayeshasethics) May 16, 2023

LOL ?? I’m sooo happy rn! ? — ✧ lilac (@softeuphorics) May 16, 2023

Wah wah.. Kya mast reply diya hain ???? — Pooja (Maa❤️) (@Pooja96630021) May 16, 2023

Savage ??? — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) May 16, 2023

I love this gurll so much ?♥️

She's just so savage bro ? — ~saiya ? (@ayeshasethics) May 16, 2023

Savage queen — Lopa Malik (@LopaMalik35841) May 16, 2023

Queen sh!t only ? — armaan (@musaafirr_) May 16, 2023

I think many Got their Answer Now ! And Those Who didn't can keep getting insulted every Single time !! Neil...... Sha my Foot ??#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiinpic.twitter.com/Sd41Y6zhc9 — кяιѕнηα ✨ (@Analyst_Krishna) May 16, 2023

Waise toh #AyeshaSingh ne pehele bhi kayi baar bola h there's no bond or any friendship bt kuch logo k dimag main ghusta nhi ab toh sudhr jao

Live & let them Live Fgs

Have some self respect dumbos

Stop ur Neil..sha ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/eJhByQ85vp — Pooja (@pj048669) May 16, 2023

Question ~ Ma'am Neil Sir ke saath Reel banaiye na ! Ayesha ~ Not Possible! aur bataiye ?? Ayesha Literally Slaying it Today ??#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — кяιѕнηα ✨ (@Analyst_Krishna) May 16, 2023

Ayesha Singh REACTS to whether she doesn't;t get along with Neil and Aishwarya

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Ayesha Singh shared that they do not get time at all. The actress reasons that they are always shooting apart. Ayesha adds that Sai and Virat are always apart or either arguing with each other. Though they also have good moments but the two actors don't get time to bond off-screen. They are always preparing for their lines and shooting. When not shooting, they go home and back to their personal lives. "Which is why we are unable to have that kind of interaction but it’s all good," she tells TellyChakkar.