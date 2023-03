A couple of months ago in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, two child stars made their entries. We are talking about Tanmay Rishi and Aria Sakaria who played Vinayak and Savi, respectively. Ever since, the drama has been surrounding not just Sai, Virat and Pakhi but also Vinu and Savi. Today happens to be Rama Navami in India. And on the festive occasion, Ayesha Singh shared throwback BTS from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It features herself, Savi, Vinu and Vihaan alongside the director. Also Read - TRP Report Week 12: Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's acting chops keep Anupamaa on top, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips [Check TOP 7 shows]

Ayesha Singh shares a cute BTS throwback on Ram Navami

Ayesha Singh is not frequently active on social media but whenever she shares anything, it is bound to grab headlines in Entertainment News. And that's what has happened even now, Ayesha aka Sai took to her social media handle and shared a BTS from their shoot of Luv-Kush play that Tanmay Rishi aka Vinu and Aria Sakaria aka Savi during Ram Leela event in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In it, we see Ayesha gushing over the cuteness of Savi and Vinu

Ayesha Singh interacts with Aria and Tanmay who look absolutely adorable as Luv and Kush in the Ram Leela shoot in the show. We also get a glimpse of a very tired yet hard-working director, Rohit Fulari. And we also get to see Mohit, played by Vihaan Verma. Vihaan played Laxman in the play. They are seen rehearsing for the episode before the shoot.

Watch the BTS video shared by Ayesha Singh on Ram Navami here:

Isn't it one of the cutest ever BTS videos? Well, only if Ayesha could share more such BTS. However, the hectic schedule might be tiring for her. Just recently, Ayesha had revealed about the same when a fan asked her to post pics of Gudi Padwa. Anyway, Harshad Arora has entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now, and the show has taken a new turn. Let's see how his character changes the story in the future episodes. Keep watching this space for all the updates on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more.