Ayesha Singh has won the hearts of everyone with her role as Sai from her, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress created a household name for herself with her acting chops. She is adored for her role as Sai. However, do you know that the actress has injured her hand? A photo of her related to the same has become viral on social media. The actress can be seen wearing an arm sling support. Fans could not see her pain and started praying for her speedy recovery.

Her fans made her feel special by donating a few things in her name. They donated customised cap and bottle for the actress. We do not know how the actress injured herself but reportedly the incident took place on the sets of her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The brave actress has not stopped working despite being injured. Fans are continuously praying that the actress recovers soon. In the snap that went viral, Ayesha was seen posing with her on-screen mom-in-law .

Here, check out what Ayesha Singh received from her fans.

Nazar lag gayi Hamari Ayesha ko kuch chudail logon ki ?? Get Well Soon Baby ❣️ Ayesha had a small sprain in her elbow as she fell down while shooting ..!! Nothing to worry ❤️#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/N17nQdv6Ez — ᴀуᴇꜱʜᴀ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ꜰᴀɴʙᴏу ❤️? || тєαм αуєѕнα ѕιиgн ✨? (@AyeshaSinghFC) October 30, 2022

A few of her fans also told her that they love her and also prayed that she quickly recovers. A few of them also called her their favourite queen and showed a lot of love and respect towards her. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the actress had revealed that she had always been open about the fact that she was fine enacting any type of role on the TV screen. She is young but she also has no issues playing the role of a mother if the script demands it. She does not have any problem with the same. The chemistry between the actress with Neil Bhatt aka Virat has been loved by her fans.