Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the leading shows. And now, there's more the audience to enjoy. The show is taking a leap of 20 years and new characters are going to be introduced. The promo has already revealed that Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh are going to take the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin forward. The current stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora have shot for their last episode. Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai Joshi took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional note as she bid her final adieu to Sai Joshi.

Ayesha Singh's emotional farewell to Sai Joshi

Ayesha Singh shared a video that has her posing with each and every member of the team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The video includes some rare and unseen pictures from the sets of the star cast having fun. In the caption, she extend her thank you to each and every member for making her journey so memorable. She has also asked for forgiveness if by any chance she hurt anyone's sentiments. She hopes and wishes to meet and work with the members again in the future. She has tagged everyone including Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Sharma. There were reports doing the rounds of the internet that things were not well between the trio. Rumours had it that Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma were not on friendly terms. Reports also suggested that Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's friendship had also gone kaput. But in the post, she ensured to not miss out on anyone and tagged the entire cast.

Check out Ayesha Singh's video below:

Meanwhile, there were reports also doing the rounds that the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have planned to get Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh sign a contract barring them for appearing in any project together for the next five years. This was to maintain the legacy of SaiRat. However, Ayesha Singh exclusively told BollywoodLife that these are baseless rumours and reports are false. That sets the record straight.