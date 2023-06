There has been a lot of discussion about Ayesha Singh's rivalry with Aishwarya Sharma, and after she left the show, both the actresses unfollowed each other on their social media accounts, raising many eyebrows. It is claimed that both Ayesha and Aishwarya weren't on good terms and they hardly spoke to each other on the sets, and now Sai, aka Ayesha Singh's fans, are claiming that after the show ends, Ayesha will unfollow , aka Virat Chauhan, as well, as they are not very pally worth each other. And one of the fans of Ayesha went to her Twitter account and mentioned that she unfollowed Aishwarya and vice versa, and they saw this coming because of what Ayesha suffered on the sets. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai and Virat come closer in their mission to reunite Vijendra and Amba

Ayesha and Aish Unfollowed ecah other lmao ?? , We Know What kind of Vibes were at set and how Much Ayesha Suffered Due to the Clowns ? — кяιѕнηα ✨ (@Analyst_Krishna) May 30, 2023

The Amount of Damage She did To the Fandom and The Show , well , She would be Remembered ?? — кяιѕнηα ✨ (@Analyst_Krishna) May 31, 2023

After exit from the show, soon we'll find NB n Ayesha will also unfollow each other after. — Deeksha Kapoor (@Deeksha96969107) May 30, 2023

It is said that Ayesha Singh doesn't like Neil Bhatt too much, and even they are counting days to shoot the last day of the show while talking about their off-screen bonding with Neil and Aishwarya. In one of her interviews, Ayesha said that she has her personal life, and that is the reason they are good but don't bond well: " Then you have your personal lives too after the shoot to go back to, which is why we are unable to have that kind of interaction, but it's all good.".

Ayesha Singh is one of the most popular TV actresses right now, and fans are waiting to see more of her after she makes an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. For now they are all set to shoot the final episode and bid adieu to GHKPM.