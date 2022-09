Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one show which never fails to make news. The show which is termed as problematic by many, manages to keep the audiences hooked because of the twists and turns in the relationships of Sai (Ayesha Singh), Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). In the last episode we have seen how Sai manages to save the life of Virat. But he is still very critical. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Mohit reach there. Sai sees Vinayak hugging Pakhi and calling her mamma. She also realizes that she is now Virat's wife. Sai is heartbroken seeing all this. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead Pranali Rathod and more: Fees charged by female actresses of TV shows will leave you stumped

Now, it looks like Pakhi will beg with Sai to come back to Nagpur to Chavan Niwas. Sai will not relent as she feels that Virat and Pakhi are beyond forgiveness. But it looks like Pakhi has some ulterior motive behind her plan to bring Sai back to the Chavan Mansion. But Sai has told Pakhi that it is not happening in stern words. Fans are in awe of Ayesha Singh's subtle but fierce performance. Take a look at the tweets...

Today Ayesha Portraits Outstanding #SaiJoshi ?

In Same time, Broken (Seeing Veeru Pakhi Togetherness),Worried (For Veeru).Ghussa (Cm To Knw tht Veeru Got Married Wit Tht Lady Who Destroyed Her Life. AYESHA SOUL OF GHKKPM

AYESHA LIVES SAI#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein pic.twitter.com/XwsR7smrXv — ? (@Manaliiii_9999) September 19, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein Sai dear you are right in not forgiving that shit woman. Now don’t accept her request to go to Nagpur.She doesn’t deserve your favour. — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) September 19, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein Virat opened his eyes to see Sai with https://t.co/s52eMX4Yng he will get to know how it feels to see the love of his life with someone that too a criminal.Hope to see him use his brain in proper direction to realise where he faltered and how ! — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) September 19, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin might end in the month of November. The production house is going to come up with a new show that has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himani Parashar. Fans just want Pakhi to be exposed, and maybe a happy ending for Sai and Virat.