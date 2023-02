Ah, it’s good old Sunday today! The day when we bring to you some must-see Instagram posts of popular television celebs to catch up on. We know you love scrolling through Instagram and catching up on new trends and seeing some interesting posts of your favourite stars. So, that’s what it is. We have a lot of popular celebs on our list of TV Instagrammers this week, right from Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta, preggers Gauahar Khan and more are on the list. Let’s meet the Instagrammers… Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta regrets connecting and getting linked with Shalin Bhanot on Salman Khan show; says, 'Had I not met him...'

Gauahar Khan

Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan has been sharing some photoshoots online. The Bigg Boss 7 winner wore an onion pink outfit and looked extremely pretty in it. Check out her two posts here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare FAILS to beat MC Stan; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia makes her debut on the most popular contestants list

Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta has been sharing reels and photoshoots on Instagram after her eviction. One of the reels was of her shooting for a photo shoot with Tarefan female version. She just looks so pretty. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Khan elimination, Dalljiet Kaur to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel and more

Hina Khan is a popular TV diva. She has been away from the daily soaps and also Instagram for a while. However, a couple of days ago, she shared a funny reel video. Check it out here:

Popular TV actress Debina Bonnerjee who welcomed two baby girls last year, introduced her youngest one Divisha to everyone. Check out Guru Randhawa, Debina, Lianna and Divisha's pics here:

The Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actress welcomed a baby girl last year. Devika, she's called. Kratika Sengar also introduced us to her newborn daughter who is the apple of her grandfather's eye. Check out her picture here:

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma and actor Neil Bhatthopped onto the Tum Tum reel trend. They looked oh-so-amazing together.

Watch Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's Tum Tum reel video here:

Ayesha Singh

Popular TV actress Ayesha Singh made a reel video of herself with Bhavani Kaku played by . The two brought back old song Pyar Karke.

Watch Ayesha Singh and Kishori Shahane's reel video here:

Nia Sharma is a fitness icon. She has been sharing a lot of interesting workout videos and posts. Nia shared a video post of stretching her back. Check it out here:

Urvashi Dholakia of Naagin 6 fame has been turning hotter day-by-day. Her latest photoshoot in which she channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe. Check out the Instagram posts here:

Palak Tiwari

's daughter Palak has been winning hearts with her amazing Instagram posts. She shared a couple of pictures online on the beach. Check out the pictures below:

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 beauty Tejasswi Prakash celebrated the anniversary of her Bigg Boss 15 win with a sizzling hot post. Check out her pictures here:

Mouni Roy

Last but not least is our fave Mouni Roy. The actress shared a saree look with one of the most popular trending reel song Batiyan Bujhai. She looks so darn pretty. Watch the video here:

That's in the TV Instagrammers this week.