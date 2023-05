Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora have quit the TOP TV show. The story will be moving forward and it is said that a leap of 20 years or so will be brought in by the makers. And at the same time, there have been reports about Arjun Bijlani being in talks for a TV show. It has been a while since fans enjoyed Arjun's long stint on TV. And guess what, new reports have surfaced saying that Ayesha Singh has been approached to play the lead role opposite Arjun in the Tv show which will be produced by Studio LSD. But the latest updates state that it's not happening. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Satya die in his accident? Is Virat or Bhavani behind this planned mishap?

Ayesha Singh offered a role opposite Arjun Bijlani?

The actress who is known as Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a very popular name in the industry right now. It is her debut show as the lead and Ayesha has already impressed everyone with her acting chops. So much so that as per a report in an online entertainment news portal, Ayesha Singh was offered a role opposite Arjun Bijlani even before her stint on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin came to an end. Yes, you read that right. But the report in ETimes also states that Ayesha has refused the role. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Satya to take Virat's life after falling in love with Sai?

The actress is still shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and to take out time immediately would have been difficult for her. The report says that Ayesha Singh is extremely professional and would like to give her 100 per cent to the job at hand. Well, it would have been unlikely that Ayesha would have not given her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans a proper closure. Ayesha and Arjun worked together while shooting for Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans pick THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star among Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora for Salman Khan show; SHOCKING poll results

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Ayesha Singh setting the record straight

When the reports of Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin surfaced, there were also rumours about the cast demanding a hike which was denied or the actors not wanting to play parent to grownups. But Ayesha had rubbished all those reports. She claimed that the cast have quit the show because the story is moving forward and there was no truth to the rumours. Ayesha enjoys a humungous fan base who keeps trending the actress every single day.