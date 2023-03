Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been impressing viewers with the ongoing track on the show. The cast and crew of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently met with a tragedy. The set of the popular TV show was burned down to the ground in an accident. Thankfully, none of the cast and crew members was hurt. Promptly, the next day, the shoot was organised with a new set. The cast and crew of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are shooting on the new set. Ayesha being the lead actress has quite a hectic schedule. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai draws boundaries with Virat; fans hail Satya for his dialogue 'Phata Poster nikla hero'

Ayesha Singh responds to a fan asking for Gudi Padwa pics

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin these days. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt starrer has seen a new entrant with Harshad Arora as Dr Satya. The story currently focuses on how Satya changes Sai's life. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai celebrating Gudi Padwa with Savi, Vinayak and the rest of the Chavans. Since morning, fans have been going gaga over Sai's look for Gudi Padwa. They are loving Ayesha Singh aka Sai's Gudi Padwa outfit, make-up and jewellery and are heaping praises on her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new entrant Harshad Arora have THESE 7 similarities; find out

Fans had been waiting for Ayesha Singh to share pics in the get-up. However, Ayesha instead dropped a dancing reel video which left her fans disappointed. One of the fans asked Ayesha to post pics of her Gudi Padwa look. However, Ayesha shared that she didn't click pics in that look. When another fan asked why she didn't click as they had been waiting for the pics. Ayesha Singh revealed that she was too occupied and sleep deprived and hence, couldn't click pics at all. Check out Ayesha's comments to fans here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai faces suspension from the hospital? Will Satya's rescue act stir up jealousy in Virat?

Here's the video Ayesha Singh shared on which fans commented about Gudi Padwa look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leaves fans worried

Fans are naturally worried about Ayesha Singh and her health. While they assured her that it is fine, they also asked her to take care of her health. A lot of fans were heartbroken to learn about Ayesha Singh's hectic shoot schedule. But we bet, their love will make her feel all better.