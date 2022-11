In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat wants to keep Savi with him at the Chavan house. Sai tries to make him understand that Savi cannot know the truth suddenly. She tries to distance herself from Virat. Sai tells Virat that he can meet Savi anytime he wants and the two promise each other. Pakhi sees them together and gets angry. She feels that Virat is ignoring Vinayak due to Savi. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin catches up with Anupamaa TRP ratings, Rahul Vaidya on Shraddha murder case, Bigg Boss 16 drama and more

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ashwini calls Sai and tells her that she wants to meet Savi. On the other hand, Bhavani gets angry at Ashwini. The entire Chavan family prepares for the arrival of Savi. Bhavani has an evil plan in her mind and secretly plans to get Savi's DNA test done. Bhavani plans to reveal Savi's truth in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, Pakhi will lose her calm at Sai as she will enter the Chavan house once again. Virat will be shocked to see Pakhi's reaction. Virat gets excited to meet his daughter Savi. What will happen next?

Here's how netizens reacted to the plot -

Congratulations Ghum on no.1 Spot ?? All credit goes to Sai Joshi aka Ayesha ?? She the main character behind the story The storyline is powerful at the moment, it’s bringing you in to the real world of single mothers life?#saijoshi #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/M4xeVgtEiN — $unny Kumar (@SunnyKumarWWE) November 18, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS 2 TRP RUNNERS 4 making this toxic show No.1?Queen Ayesha Singh aka Dr SaiJoshi & Princess Savi & Prince Vinu❤???with comical Japtap❤o yeah that useless husband father DCP OFFICER Virat? pic.twitter.com/SElU9cy0E2 — Vani Naicker (@VaniNaicker1) November 17, 2022