Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma has captivated the audience's hearts with her portrayal of Savi Chavan. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Shakti Arora from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been applauded by the viewers. Prior to GHKPM, the actress gained recognition for the role of constable Santosh Sharma in the show Maddam Sir. However, one cannot forget her debut show Parvarrish - Season 2, where she played Gautami Kapoor's on-screen daughter. Not many know that, apart from receiving rave reviews for her debut show, Bhavika was also linked with one of her co-stars from the same show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan asks Reeva to leave Bhosle house for the sake of Savi

Bhavika Sharma played the role of Riya Gupta in her debut show Parvarrish - Season 2, which aired in the year 2015. Back then, the actress was linked with her co-star Anuj Pandit, who used to play the role of Jogi. The actors were rumoured to be spending hours with each other on set and would often have food together. Anuj later denied the news, stating that he and Bhavika were just friends and that they never dated each other. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens predict upcoming twists with Reeva becoming 'obsessive lover' and Savi turning 'mahaan'

Anuj was the only actor Bhavika has been speculated to date. Post that, Bhavika has always been in the news for her professional commitments. Prior to joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika was part of Maddam Sir. However, she left the show after a few years, citing how she now wants to experiment with different characters. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi plans to leave Bhosale house knowing Ishaan-Reeva's wedding truth; is this the end of IshVi?

In a past interview, when Bhavika was asked about how she bagged the role of Savi, the actress said she went through the entire audition process. She mentioned that as an actor, she gives a lot of auditions and doesn't think about the result of it. With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika did the same thing. She auditioned for the role and forgot about it. However, she recalls that when she got a call from the production house informing her that she had been finalized for the role of Savi, her happiness knew no bounds.