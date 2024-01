Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora-starrer show has captured the audience's hearts. The upcoming episodes promise to be quite interesting as Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva will live together under one roof in the Bhosle house. The new cast, including Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, and others, is doing an exceptional job. They are receiving lots of love and appreciation from the audience, especially for Savi's character. Fans often request the makers to bring both the old and new cast together in an episode. While we don't know when that will happen on screen, off-screen, an old member from the previous cast met Bhavika Sharma. The person in question is none other than Aria Sakaria, who recently met Bhavika Sharma and posted the video on her respective social media handle. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan, Savi, Reeva to live together in the Bhosle house; makers finally kickstart the love triangle

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma meets Aria Sakaria, aka Choti Savi

Bhavika Sharma essays the character of Savi Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Aria Sakaria used to play little Savi in the same show. Recently, Aria and Bhavika met, and their union looked quite adorable. Bhavika was seen hugging and kissing Aria; she clearly can't get enough of the little kid. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aria Sakariya (@aria_sakaria)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma meets Aria Sakaria; fans react to their adorable video

Aria Sakaria posted the above video on her respective social media handle, capturing the attention of ardent Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans. Social media users posted adorable comments, expressing their wishes for Bhavika and Aria to be cast together in one of the episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Check out fans' reactions below.

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan will bring an injured and fainted Savi to the Bhosle house. Reeva also decides to live with Ishaan and his family at Akka Saheb's request. It will be interesting to see how the love triangle track unfolds, as all three now reside under the same roof.