Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set for a leap. The show that remained to be one of the top shows on the TRP list will now take a leap of 20 years. The lead star Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora are going to quit the show. Except for Neil Bhatt, the other two stars have confirmed their exit from the show. Now, a lot of reports are making to the internet over who will take the lead post the leap. Names of stars like Fahmaan Khan, Ulka Gupta and others are making it to the headlines. Now, another name has been added to the list. Actress Bhavika Sharma is reportedly being considered for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Bhavika Sharma of Maddam Sir fame to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

As reported by Etimes, a source informed the portal that Bhavika Sharma is likely to be the protagonist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the leap. The source stated that many actresses have been approached by Bhavika Sharma comes the closest to the requirement. The final star cast of the show post leap is expected to be locked soon. Further, the source revealed to the portal that the reports of Fahmaan Khan being roped in for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are untrue and the cast is yet to be finalised. Earlier, reports had it that the makers are considering to play the lead, however, nothing is confirmed.

What will happen post the leap?

Post the leap, the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is said to focus on Saavi and Vinayak. Kids of Virat played by aka Virat and Ayesha Singh aka Sai will be grown up and the story will focus on their lives. It remains to be seen how Virat and Sai's track comes to an end.

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also in the news because of the alleged tiff between Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. It is being reported that the two stars did not get along much on the sets. Aishwarya Sharma who played the role of Pakhi quit the show to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.