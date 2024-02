Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the talk of the town. The story of Ishaan, Savi and Reeva is getting all the love from the audience. In the recent episodes, we saw how Savi was left all alone after her entire family passed away. Her sister Harini is in the ICU and is struggling for life. Ishaan feels guilty as Savi's family was killed at the cost of his life. He wants to do everything for Savi now and Harini asks him to marry Savi. She asks Ishaan to promise that he will take care of Savi. However, Ishaan is left stunned as his and Reeva's marriage preparations have been going on. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora reveals if the love triangle of Ishaan, Reeva, Savi's will remind fans of SaiRat and Pakhi's saga [Exclusive]

Ishaan accepts Savi as his wife

However, Ishaan marries Savi and keeps their marriage secret from his family. He continues with his marriage preparations with Reeva but is hurt as he wants everyone to know about Savi. Ishaan finally brings Savi home and introduces her as his wife. The Bhosale family does not accept Savi as Ishaan's wife but he asks them to forget Reeva. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan asks Reeva to leave Bhosle house for the sake of Savi

Ishaan also asks Reeva to leave the Bhosale house as Savi is his wife now. However, in the promo, we see that Savi comes to know that Ishaan was supposed to marry Reeva. She will decide to leave the house but Ishaan will stop her. Now, Bhavika Sharma spoke to Filmibeat and reacted to how the track will go forward after Savi comes to know about Ishaan and Reeva.

Bhavika Sharma reveals how the track will move ahead after Savi gets to know about Ishaan and Reeva

Bhavika said that immense drama awaits for the audience to witness from the upcoming episodes in the show. She also shared that the truth about Ishaan and Reeva will shatter Savi and it will turn out to be an emotional rollercoaster for Savi who was unaware about them.

Bhavika added, "Now that the truth is out, it will be intriguing to witness what happens next: will Savi give another chance to Ishaan, or will this revealation bring them apart? This is something to watch out for."

The show has been doing extremely well on the TRP charts and this week it has got 2.5 ratings.